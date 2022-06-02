TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.42.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,250. Also, Senior Officer Gloria L. Hartl sold 9,385 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.74, for a total transaction of C$692,028.31. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,684 shares of company stock worth $533,840 and sold 85,913 shares worth $6,223,071.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$73.92. 622,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.39. The stock has a market cap of C$72.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

