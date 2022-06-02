TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,125,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 711,626 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.7% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 5.25% of TE Connectivity worth $2,763,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.46. 6,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.