Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $77.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $36.03. 6,128,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,616. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.