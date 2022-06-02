TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.90 on Monday. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.46.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

