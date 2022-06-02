The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Cut by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,586,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740,832 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.8% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.06% of Charles Schwab worth $6,188,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

