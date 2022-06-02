The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

TCS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 379,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $398.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 317,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 216,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

