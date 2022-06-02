The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to post $5.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.67.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $175.51. 1,411,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

