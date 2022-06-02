The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.19.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $147.21. 6,478,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.