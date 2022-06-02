Theory Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 80 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,280.02. 12,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,465.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,671.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,302.28.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.