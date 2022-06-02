Theory Financial LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned about 5.50% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEZ. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of PEZ traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.52. 5,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,368. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

