Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $217.09 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

