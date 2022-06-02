Theory Financial LLC Takes $4.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $180.28. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,388. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

