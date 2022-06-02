Theory Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $151.71. 15,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.68 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

