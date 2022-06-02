TheStreet Downgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to C

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

