THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

THK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. THK has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.17.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

