Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $3.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $18.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $19.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $13.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,078. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 53,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.