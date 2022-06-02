THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $2.87 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00009399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $949.84 million and approximately $99.06 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $879.38 or 0.02877705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,012.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00449135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.