Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 709,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

