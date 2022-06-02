Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TWKS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,647. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

