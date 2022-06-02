ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,604.00

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $16,604.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $724.06 or 0.02366935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 783.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00452793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032217 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

