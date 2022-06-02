Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 20,001 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.