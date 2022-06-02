Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Update

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

TOFB opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.42. Tofutti Brands has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.49.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

