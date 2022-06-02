Tokes 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001733 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

