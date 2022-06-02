TrezarCoin (TZC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $121,983.82 and approximately $10.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,460.26 or 0.99782038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00194863 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00088357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00117170 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00192416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 278,436,100 coins and its circulating supply is 266,436,100 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

