Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tripadvisor posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,271 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 40,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

