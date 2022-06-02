TripCandy Reaches Market Cap of $599,501.39 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $599,501.39 and $276,639.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TripCandy coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.99 or 1.00001852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001646 BTC.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

TripCandy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

