Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $346.51

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.51 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.71). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.79), with a volume of 492,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £585.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.17.

In related news, insider Pamela Bingham purchased 7,250 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865 ($25,132.84). Also, insider Paul Withers purchased 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,789.47).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

