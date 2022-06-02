UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 1,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

Get UGE International alerts:

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.