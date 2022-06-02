UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 290,041,661 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £22.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)
