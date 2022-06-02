Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 750 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.93. 20,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,368. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 316.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Castellan Group raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

