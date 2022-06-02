Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $46.24 on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

