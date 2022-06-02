Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,750 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $194,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

UNP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $221.53. 20,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,649. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average is $244.94. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

