Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,946.00

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24,484.42 or 0.80375770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $1,946.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,461.66 or 0.99997421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

