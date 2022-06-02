Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $33,374.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unistake has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

