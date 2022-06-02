United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Position Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

