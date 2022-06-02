UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,274,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 135,820 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,146,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $490.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.67. The company has a market capitalization of $460.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

