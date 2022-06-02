Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.
Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $926.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $58.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 9,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unitil (UTL)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.