Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $926.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 9,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.