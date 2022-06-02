Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Boosted by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for approximately 3.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,214 shares of company stock worth $2,507,966 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

U traded up $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 172,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,934. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

