Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMGNF. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.88) to €25.80 ($27.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.88) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTC UMGNF traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

