Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 49,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,439,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

UEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

