USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.64 Million

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $12.30 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $987.61 or 0.03237171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 744.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00457962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

