VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 71,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 108,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAPP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 722.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 98,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period.

