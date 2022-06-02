VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Holdings Increased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

