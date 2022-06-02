Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

