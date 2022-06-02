Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $25.43 on Thursday, reaching $193.27. 97,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.83.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

