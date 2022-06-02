Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $24.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average of $219.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.83.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

