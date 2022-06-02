Veil Hits Market Cap of $429,429.57 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $429,429.57 and $19.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,395.97 or 1.00024843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00088873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00117727 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00192397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

