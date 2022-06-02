Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $65.20. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.7915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

