Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will report $38.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. Veritone posted sales of $19.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $178.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $182.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $219.58 million, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $227.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%.

VERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 313,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,434. The company has a market cap of $287.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $187,055. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

