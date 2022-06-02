Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.29. Vermilion Energy reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VET opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.45. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

